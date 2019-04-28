|
|
Margaret
Pauline Lucco (Crano)
Margaret Pauline (Crano) Lucco, 91, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born January 25, 1928 to Anthony and Mary (Ciolli) Crano in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life.
Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Cooper and siblings: James, Dominic, Salvatore, Joe and Ann Crano, Beatrice Difiore and Mary Lou Starinieri. She is survived by her children: Kathy Marie, Phil (Vicky) and James (Robin) Lucco; grandchildren: Matthew Cooper, Cindy (Evan) Kotsalieff, Chris (Jen) Lucco, Chasity (Silvestre) Llamas and Ashlee Lucco; 10 great-grand
children.
Private services were held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019