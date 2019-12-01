Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Resources
Margaret Peters Obituary
Margaret Peters, 88, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at The Briarwood. Born in Shreveport, LA to Louis and Rosa (Testa) Delaney, she resided in the Akron area all of her adult life. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tallmadge, Ohio. Marge enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking, and gardening. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Russell E. Peters, Jr. and 9 siblings. She will be sadly missed by children, Gary (Kathy) Peters, Debbie Perry, Michael Duane (Laurie) Peters, Karen (Leonard) Vance, Daniel (Jacqueline) Peters, Sharon (Jeff) Martino; 21 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy (Chuck) Wiginton, Betty Hughes; many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at The Briarwood for their loving care of Marge. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge. She will lay in eternal rest with her loving husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
