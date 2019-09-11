|
|
Margaret "Meg" Phillips (Olson) Margaret "Meg" Phillips, of Kent, Ohio, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian Olson. It was there she met the love of her life, Tom "Coach" Phillips and became a dedicated football wife, loving mother and "football junkie." Meg is survived by her children, Pat (Ron Nicholson) Sabaii-Nicholson, Bobbie (Ray) Pfeister, Tom (Gina) Phillips, John (Joan) Phillips; grandchildren include, Derrick (Corey Parkhhurst) Pfeister, Marla Sabaii-Miller, Ryan (Rachael) Pfeister, Mike (Clara) Phillips and Matt (Kristina Carpenter) Phillips; great grandchildren include, Trent and Teagan Pfeister, Milana Sabaii-Miller and Syrus Miller. Football was more than a sport. It was the springboard for so many memories and experiences, scores for friends, miles traveled, towns in which they lived and teams to coach and cheer. Along the way, Coach so lovingly gave her the nickname "Maude" which was adopted by family, friends, and countless others. Coach and Maude were blessed with the ability to have a football family at Struthers High School, Barberton High School, Kent State University, University of Wyoming, Southern Methodist University and the University of Akron. While Coach handled everything on the field, Maude managed the rest. They were the best team. If Maude was not at a stadium or watching a game, she enjoyed sharing in fellowship with her family and friends and was also a life-long avid reader. You always knew where you stood with Maude. She was a take-charge, respectful and genuine woman. These are lessons she instilled in all she touched. A graveside burial service will be held at Restland Cemetery on State Route 43 in Brimfield on Wednesday, September 11 at 1:30 p.m. The family would like to especially thank Summa Hospice for the comfort and care provided. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019