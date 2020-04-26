|
) HUDSON -- Margaret "JoAnn" Barlow Pope (February 1, 1925 - April 20, 2020). JoAnn was born in Akron, Ohio on February 1, 1925 to Belva and Ross Barlow. She grew up in Kenmore and in 1944, married Doyle Pope, the boy next door, who was home from the Navy. It was a marriage that lasted for 68 years. She worked as an aide in a maternity hospital in Cleveland while Doyle finished dental school at Western Reserve University and the family moved to Cuyahoga Falls in 1953 and to Hudson in 1959. In 1966, anticipating an empty nest, she began working at Hickman Jewelry Store on Main Street in Hudson. It was a job she loved and kept for over 35 years. In 2002, she and Doyle moved to Laurel Lake, a decision neither of them ever regretted. She was preceded in death by her parents, by her brother, Sterling Barlow, and by her husband in 2012. She is survived by her sons and her beloved daughters-in-law, Randy and Nancy Pope (Hudson, Ohio) and Bryan and Marilyn Pope (Marietta, Georgia). (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020