Margaret R. "Peg" Durr, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away August 1, 2020 at the age of 90 at the Hospice Care Center in Copley, Ohio. Peg was happily married to Edward Durr for 50 years. Her memory will be cherished by daughter, Janet Stephens (Gene); sons, Robert (Virginia), Jeffrey (Susan), Thomas (Hope) and David (Janice); her grandchildren, Gillian Myers, Jason Stephens, Joel Stephens, Stephanie Nagel, Christopher Durr, Lauren Emery, Andrew Durr, Alex Durr, and Kate Durr; as well as 7 great grandchildren. Peg was born in Hubbard, Ohio on March 17, 1930 to Edna and Fred Kunkleman. Peg always had "a fondness and a soft spot in her heart for Lakeside, Ohio", where she would meet the love of her life, Edward. The couple also enjoyed their condo in Siesta Key, Florida and loved to share their vacation time with their children and grandchildren. Margaret was a longtime member of several Methodist churches, most recently Uniontown U.M.C. where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Stephen's Ministry. Peg always would say that the most fun she would have in life was being with her family. When referencing her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, she would proudly state that," I may not have a lot of money, but I have many treasures". Peg loved all kinds of music and was an excellent piano player. She also enjoyed oil painting and had an artist's eye. Margaret especially enjoyed her friends and activities at the Cardinal Retirement Village where she loved playing bingo and cards. Of most importance to her was her daily prayer time which she faithfully maintained every morning. A private celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Uniontown United Methodist Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
