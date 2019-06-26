Margaret



"Maggie" R. McConnell



Margaret "Maggie" R. McConnell, 32, of Akron, passed away on June 23, 2019 after a long illness.



Maggie was born on March 25, 1987 in Grove City, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Ellet High School, and continued her education at Akron University and Tri-C. She graduated on the Dean's List with a bachelor's degree in Business and Finance.



Maggie was incredibly family oriented and selfless. She was a devoted mother, a loving daughter and protective sister. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. Maggie was an incredibly driven and organized woman, who overcame many challenges throughout her life, and was able to obtain the unimaginable.



She lived her life to the absolute fullest. She loved traveling, and enjoyed spending time in the bright lights of Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and other big cities. Maggie was a brilliant woman, who was intelligent, funny, and always capable of making those around her feel beautiful.



Maggie was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Virgil Redmond; uncles, Ronny and Denny Redmond; maternal great-grandparents, Margaret and Horace Redmond, Amy and Herman Thompson; paternal great grandparents, Lorraine and Burt Reisenger; step grandfather, William Wilson; cousins, Adam Grossman and Natalie Jones; and best childhood friend, Rachel Drobenski.



Maggie will be deeply missed by the loves of her life, her sons, Jackson Miller and Chance McConnell (to whom she loved to the moon and back); father, Richard McConnell; mother, Donna (Gene) Charles; her siblings, Christine Garvey, Rickie (Michael) Charles, and Skyler (Ally) McConnell; maternal grandmother, Mary Wilson; paternal grandmother, Judith Boitnott; Jackson's father, Eric Miller; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; and her beloved Lambchop.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary