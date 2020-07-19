1/1
Margaret R. Morton
1948 - 2020
) Margaret R. Morton (Willis) passed away at the age of 71 at her residence in New York City. Margaret was born in Akron, Ohio, on October 16, 1948, to the late William "Art" and Ruth (McFarland) Willis. She was a 1966 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, Kent State University graduate in 1970, and received her MFA from the Yale University School of Art, in 1977. Margaret followed in the footsteps of her parents, both teachers. She was a Professor of graphic design and photography at The Cooper Union School of Art for almost 40 years, retiring in 2018. Margaret was an accomplished photographer, having documented the improvised dwellings created by New York's homeless community since the late 1989. Her works have been published in five books, and have also appeared in numerous newspaper publications, museums, and exhibitions all over the world. Margaret was much loved and respected and will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by her sister, Judy (Joe) Orsine; nephew, Jim (Erin) Orsine, and their children Grant and Holly; niece, Jody (David) Geiger, and their children Jackson and Reagan; special cousins, and many extended family members and friends. Margaret was a private person, more interested in learning about others than talking about her own accomplishments. She was a best friend to her sister, loved being an Aunt and a Great Aunt, and returning to Cuyahoga Falls for visits with family and friends at Christmas and for special occasions. Memorials in Margaret's name may be made to the Cuyahoga Falls High School Food Pantry, 2300 Fourth St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Due to COVID-19, there will be a memorial service for immediate family only. Margaret will be laid to rest at Mount Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Sligo, Clarion County, PA. A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
