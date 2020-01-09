|
Margaret R. Ramsey, 76, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was born in Barberton, Ohio to the late Edward and Emma Chrzanowski on February 3, 1943. She will be remembered for her love of the Hallmark Channel and Perry Mason movies. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, crocheting and gardening. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Ramsey. She leaves behind her children, Melissa Konic, Christine (Jim) Moy, Kimberly (Alan) Byers, Perry Ramsey IV and Charles (Stephanie) Ramsey; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brothers, Edward (Ruth) Chrzanowski and Kenneth (Shirley) Chrzanowski. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Summit County, 812 Biruta St., Akron, OH 44307, in memory of Margaret. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Ramsey family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020