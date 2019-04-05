Margaret



"Margie" R. Salisbury (Mitchell)



Margaret R. Salisbury, "Margie", age 79, of Kent, Ohio, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Woodlands in Ravenna.



She was born on August 20, 1939 in Belfont, W. Va. the daughter of the late Freeman and Flossie (nee Boone) Mitchell. Margie was a 1957 graduate of Coventry High School. Some of her hobbies were reading, sewing, working jigsaw puzzles, and word finds, but her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter, Sarah. Margie worked for many years at Summa Health Care in Akron.



Mrs. Salisbury was a member of the Maranatha Bible Church in Akron for many years, she especially loved attending the SALT class at the church.



Survivors include her devoted daughter, Diane "Susie" McKinney, with whom she lived; and her beloved granddaughter, Sarah McKinney; her special niece, Gloria Sanders; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Margie was very close to her husband's sisters, brothers and their spouses.



Other than her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Salisbury on December 15, 2000, they were united in marriage in April of 1957; her siblings, Ruby Carr, Roland Mitchell, Opal Belknap, and Martha Hall.



Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., where Pastor Don Rohrbacher will celebrate Margie's life. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.



Margie will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in Standing Rock Cemetery, Kent, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236, in Margie's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.