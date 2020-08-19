1/1
Margaret Rita Orosz
) Margaret Rita Orosz joined her deceased loving husband, John Orosz; brother, John, and sister, Sister Mary Alice Fitzgerald on August 16, 2020 after a brief illness. She is remembered as a savvy business owner, shrewd Euchre player, hardworking community and church volunteer and a devout Catholic. Margaret was born in Cleveland in 1919, where she raised her four daughters and later moved to the Akron area where she lived for the next 40 plus years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who taught her children and grandchildren to be grateful, be kind to all, work hard, sacrifice when necessary and to be there for those in need. Her legacy lives on in her four daughters, Mary Ellen Quinn, Judith Ann Moss, Karen Marie Cox and Margaret Mary Nagy as well as their spouses and her seven grand and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m., and where friends may call 10a.m. until Mass time. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to remember Margaret may donate to the following charities Salvation Army or Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
