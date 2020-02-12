|
Margaret "Peg" Roach TOGETHER AGAIN WADSWORTH -- Margaret "Peg" Roach, 91, passed away February 7, 2020. She was born October 16, 1928 in Sharon Center, Ohio to the late Jacob and Lizzie ( nee Schlitt) Schlayer. Peg was special to all that knew and loved her. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mom, aunt, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, great grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, volunteer, school secretary, Christian, meals-on-wheels cook, and a good friend who was always kind, caring, dependable, and helpful. She enjoyed playing dominos, and was a puzzle expert and card shark who loved riding roller coasters. Peg was a talented seamstress and greatly enjoyed making Christmas cookies and candy. She meant so much to so many people throughout her life and she will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Roach, and 16 siblings. Peg is survived by her children, Rex (Karen) Roach, Luann (Mark) VanDeusen, and RenÃ© (Dale) Puskas. There are 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6462 Ridge Road, Sharon Center. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Research Foundation or The Food Bank at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020