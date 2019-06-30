Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
4019 Manchester Rd
Akron, OH
1924 - 2019
Margaret Ruth Kinsinger TOGETHER AGAIN

Margaret Ruth Kinsinger (nee Maistros), 95, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. She was born April 9, 1924 in Akron, Ohio to the late Nick and Mary Maistros.

She has entered into a blessed reunion with her beloved husband, Bernard Kinsinger.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Darlene (Joe) Spadaro, Carolyn (Al) Smith, Deborah (Gary) Heller, and Bernie (Lugina) Kinsinger; grandchildren, Bill, Bob (Kim), Pat, Larry, Brian (Shauna), Aaron (Kelly), Stacey (Tim), Tricia, Tiffany, Nick (Danielle) and Taylor; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.

"Our lives were strengthened through our mother and father's faith and their devotion to their family and church."

The family would like to thank the aides and nurses at St. Luke Lutheran Nursing Home-Portage Lakes for all their love and care.

Cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, Ohio on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be held following at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.

If desired, donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church-Benevolent Fund, in memory of Ruth.

Church map, directions, and the Kinsinger Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
