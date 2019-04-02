|
Margaret "Maggie" S. Kight-Stricklen
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Margaret S. Kight-Stricklen, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Martha Brouse; brothers, Jim, John and her twin Mike; sister, Sarah, and her late husband, Don Stricklen.
She is survived by first husband, Richard Kight; children, Pam (Terry) Hughes and Jim (Karen) Kight; grandchildren, Amy, Kyle, Ryan, Sean and Carson; God-children, Abby, Jeff and Andrew; many nieces and nephews, and best friend, Sue Brennan.
Cremation has taken place at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, https://www.summithumane.org/Donate. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Cardinal Village and Summa Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019