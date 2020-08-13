1/1
) Miller Margaret T. (Barkett) Miller, 94, of Akron OH, formerly of Uniontown passed on Monday August 10, 2020 in Ohio. Born June 16, 1926 in Uniontown, daughter of the late Thomas and Victoria (George) Barkett; wife of the late Richard Miller; mother of David (Beth) Sherrin of Akron, OH and Kimberly (Mike) Thorne of Deerfield, OH; grandmother of Michelle Melendez, Laura Ubelhart, David Sherrin, Stephanie, Ashley and Tom Ehmann; great grandmother of Dominic Melendez, Izzy and Gabby Ubelhart and Dylan and Sam Ehmann; sister of Marian Broskey, Debbie (Jim) Tompkins, Daliah Maloney, Diana Curfman, Jake (Pam) Barkett and the late Sarky, Joe, Junior and Jimmy Barkett, Grinny Crate and Fitzy Adams. Margaret was a sales associate with JC Penney's, a former member of St. George Maronite Church of Uniontown, a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. She enjoyed collecting angels and loved bingo and trips to the casino and enjoyed dressing up and wearing her jewelry. She would always say "Love Yinze" Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise! Friends welcome at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown, PA on Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Briarwood Assisted Living for the wonderful care and comfort given during her time there. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.



