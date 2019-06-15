Margaret V.



Miller



Margaret V. Miller (89), of Akron, Ohio, passed away suddenly on November 14, 2018 in Rosemount, MN.



Margaret was born March 14, 1929 to Marion and Judson Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Judson Taylor; brothers, Carl Taylor, Harry Taylor and Harold Taylor; sisters, Shari Taylor and Gladys Moore. Margaret is survived by her brother, Leonard (Lois) Taylor; her sister-in-law, Carol Taylor; daughters, Sandi (Garry) Spangler and Gerri Deal; grandchildren: Tonia Deal, Melissa Scalise and Jennifer Paquin; great grandchildren: Brittany (Justin) Dunfee, Lauren Volpe, Jaiden Deal, Bobby Scalise, and Carson Paquin; great-great grandchildren: Neveah Dunfee and Jasper Dunfee; several nieces & nephews and her dear friend: Frances Jacobs.



"Those we love never go away; they walk beside us every day.



Unseen, Unheard, but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear."



Our memories will live on Forever. The love and special things that we shared will never fade away but will remain with us each and every day.



I want to personally thank my sister, (Sandi) and my caring brother-in-law (Garry) for the wonderful care they gave Mom while in Minnesota.



A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor for family and special friends later this month. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary