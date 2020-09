) Willey Margaret (Moore) Willey, 94, of Brandon, FL and formerly of Akron, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, James; her daughters, Carolyn (Del) Mack of Sarasota, FL and Jill (Dennis) Miller of Brandon, FL. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Brandon from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. For her full obituary, please refer to www.serenitymeadows.com