Margaret Y. (Yeager) Robinson
Margaret Y. Robinson (nee Yeager) Margaret Y. Robinson, 93, died July 16, 2020 after a short illness. Born January 13, 1927 in Akron, she graduated from Boston College. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church; sustaining member of the Women's Auxiliary Board of Akron City Hospital; associate member of Hower House Victorians and a member of Friends of Hower; and was one of the original 13 founding members of Bath Volunteers for Service. She was a published children's book author and her hobbies included sailplaning with her husband, needlepointing and gardening. She was an avid birdwatcher and fisherman. Preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret Yeager; husband, Richard B. Robinson; sister, Mary and brother, John; she is survived by her children, Richard B. Robinson, Jr. and his wife, Letecia, and Margaret F. Robinson; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Women's Auxiliary Board of Akron City Hospital Memorial Research Fund or a charity of your choice. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
