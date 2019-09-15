|
|
John Lauersdorf John Lauersdorf, 69, passed away on September 2, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 18, 1950 in Ravenna, Ohio. John graduated from Field High School in 1968 and earned two Bachelor's degrees: one in Science from Kent State University in 1972 and one in Forestry from the University of Michigan in 1974. He spent his career in forestry. From 1972-1976 he worked for the U.S. Forest Service, fighting forest fires and setting up logging sales in the Trinity Mountains of California. In 1984, John founded Northwood Resource Systems, Inc., a company which specialized in forestry consulting and training. Throughout his career, he trained and found jobs for over 1000 people nationwide. He continued his career as an Arborist until retiring in 2012. John truly loved the outdoors. He was an avid gardener and gifted landscaper. His yard was an oasis of rare trees, flowers and vegetable gardens. His adventurous spirit led him to travel, hitch hike, backpack, ski, hunt, and fish all throughout the lower 48 states, Alaska, Canada, Iceland, and Austria. His travels are well documented in the beautiful photos he has taken. John also appreciated good music and good food. He was a great cook and canned fruits and vegetables from his own garden. He was the life of any party and captivated others with his wonderful stories and sense of humor. His friends knew him as a wise, talented, do-it-all kind of guy. His photographic memory kept everyone on their toes because he could remember "everything". He will always be remembered for his larger than life personality and his integrity, generosity, laughter, singing, and dancing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther L. and Robert H. Lauersdorf and stepfather, Michael Sapp. John will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Margie Mathia Barr of Hurricane, Utah. John "knew she was my girl when she helped me track a deer". He also leaves his twin brother Jeffrey Lauersdorf and Deborah Savage of Escalante, Utah; brother, Robert Lauersdorf and Anna Viscione of Akron, Ohio; sisters, Sue Ellen Lauersdorf of Hamden, Ohio and Judith Ann Church and Thurman, of Brimfield, Ohio; special nephew, Chris Church and Tammy of Brimfield, Ohio; special cousins, Rodney Ebie and Janice of Brimfield, Ohio, Donna Kibler and Bill of Edinburg, Ohio, Thomas Klein and Lydia of Brimfield, Ohio. John will be missed by many other nephews, nieces, cousins, and special friends who he considered family, including Linda Mathia Anderson, John Mathia, Ginger Sayre, Al and Katy Brahnam, Cecil Anderson, Connie Rotondo, and Karen McNeal. Per John's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org, 1-800-628-6860. Please go to www.afcfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019