On July 20, 2020, Margie J. Frock peacefully slipped into the arms of her loving Saviour Jesus Christ, after a long battle of suffering for years. She is survived by her three children, Dale, Kate and Allen Allison; sister, Dee (Bud) Newcomer; brothers, Gene (Faith) Milligan and Bob (Kathy) Dietrick. Her wishes were to be cremated. No services will be held due to Covid-19.