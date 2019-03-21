Margie Lee Dick



Margie Lee Dick, born Margie Lee Kennedy to William Ira and Stella Morgan Kennedy on Dec. 20, 1936, passed away on March 18, 2019. Margie has rejoined her beloved husband, Jerry Lee Dick, who was taken too soon at age 54. Margie also rejoins two sisters, June and Joan, and a brother, Bill. She is survived by her three sons, Patrick, Matthew, and Nathan; niece, Cathy; nephews, Dale and Buddy; brother-in-law, Kevin; sister-in-law, Sheila; daughter-in-law, Angie; and grandchildren, Eric, John, Justin, Madison, and Jack.



Margie grew up in Akron, the youngest and most precocious of her siblings. She delighted in telling funny stories about her childhood and her sense of humor served her well in life. She met Jerry when she was 19 while working at Firestone and the two quickly fell for each other, marrying in 1957. Jerry was her best friend and confidant throughout their life together and they supported each other with all their might, especially when times were hard. After a few years of living in Akron, they moved to Wadsworth, buying a house built by Jerry's father next to the family farm. There they raised three boys. Margie was wonderful and devoted mother, indulging her boys but holding firm when she needed to. When Jerry became ill, Margie, who loved being a stay-at-home mom, went to work. She began working in retail selling clothes and then paint, and then finally went to work at Wadsworth Rittman Hospital. Her skills with people and her strong sense of responsibility lead to her becoming the manager of housekeeping for the hospital, which she did for many years. She would quietly but proudly tell of how OSHA inspectors said that her hospital was one of the cleanest in the state. In the years after Jerry had died, Margie looked after Jerry's mom, Olive, moving in with her toward the end of Olive's life. She did the same for her sister Joan.



Margie was loved and respected by everyone for her kindness, generosity, strength, and beauty. She will be missed by all who knew her, dearly so by her family.



Memorial Services will be held FRIDAY, March 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High Street, Wadsworth. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.