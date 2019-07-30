Home

Margie Louise (Martin) Crew

Margie Louise (Martin) Crew Obituary
Margie Louise (Martin) Crew

TOGETHER AGAIN

Margie Louise (Martin) Crew entered Heaven on July 26, 2019 at the age of 84.

Margie enjoyed floral arranging, gardening, crafts, sewing, camping, and especially being surrounded by her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Bernice Martin; husband, Sonny "Jim"; son, Randy; son-in-law, Herb; and daughters-in-law, Shirley and Connie. Margie is survived by her children, Ronnie, Jan, Rick (Mary), and Deb (Donnie); and sister, Carole Connor. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 704 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44306, with Pastor Bob Stephens officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Benevolent Fund in Margie's name.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019
