Margie Mae Falconer (formerly of Akron, OH) affectionately known as "Gran" passed away October 23, 2020, at the Glen A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was born to the late Howard and Jettie Heard-McGowan on December 23, 1926 in Shubuta, MS. Missionary Falconer was married to Edgar, Sr. for 69 years, and to their union were eight children. After rearing her children, Missionary Falconer worked at Uniwear Uniform Company in Tallmadge, OH for 15 years and Rockynol Community Services where she worked as a Home Health Aide for over 20+ years. After the passing of her husband in 2013, she retired from Rockynol and eventually went to live with her daughter in Salisbury, NC. Mother Falconer was a great woman of God which was reflected in the life she lived and talked about. All those who crossed her path were given words of encouragement and the importance of living a life for Christ. She was an excellent cook and baker. Missionary Falconer was a faithful member of Garden of Prayer C.O.G. I.C. #1 under the leadership of her son, Elder Billy S. Falconer until his health failed. She later was a member of Garden of Prayer #2 C.O.G.I.C. under the leadership of Elder Hugh Thompson. She was Church Mother, Sunday School Teacher, Bible Band Teacher, and prayer warrior. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar E. Falconer, Sr.; son, Timothy, Sr.; grandson, Charles E. Eaton, Jr. and nine siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Edgar Jr. (Deborah), Billy (Stephanie) and Kelvin, all of Akron, OH; daughters, Dorothy (Sollie) Davis of Northport, AL, Beatrice (Earnest) Pearson of Columbus, OH, Valarie (James) Smyre and Elaine Eaton, both of Salisbury, NC; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Lofton of Markham, IL, Mary McGowan of Seaside, CA and Delia McGowan of Fisher, IN; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 p.m., where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to Valerie Smyre at P.O. Box 1454 Salisbury, NC 28145. Live stream of service will be available at rhodenmemorialhome.com
.