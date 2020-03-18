|
Margo M. Brock was born in Akron, Ohio on August 14, 1952, to the late Albert and Charlene Brock. She departed this earthly life on March 12, 2020. Margo attended Akron Public Schools and later enjoyed travel and adventure immensity; she spent all of her free time with family and very close friends. Margo was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Charlene Brock; siblings, Tracey A. Brock, Winnifred A. Pearson, Mildred L. Dismuke, She leaves to mourn her passing, Bruce A. Herring (significant other); sister, Vikki (Michael) Thomas; aunts, Barbara Brock, Loretta Jordan, Norma Linda Martin; nieces, Jacci Brock (Lewis Short, Jr.), Stacey M. Brock, April J. Cameron, Wennifer (Matthew) Bailey, Christel Silas, Starrlynn Silas; nephew, Darian D. Lundy; great-nieces, Tegan M. Brock, Rosheda D. Walker Brock, Kennedii J. Brock; great-great-niece, Payton (Mata) Grant; great-great-nephew, Ajani (AJ) Akili, Jr.; special cousins, Peggy R. Claytor and Michelle (Sho) Ammons; along with a host of family and friends. Per Ms. Margo's request, there will be no funeral service and cremation has already taken place. The family will host a private memorial for Margo with her closest friends at a later date as we wish to adhere to the 'social distancing' that we are all being asked to follow at the present time. Condolences may be sent to 840 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron., OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020