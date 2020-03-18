Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543

Margo Marie Brock


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margo Marie Brock Obituary
Margo M. Brock was born in Akron, Ohio on August 14, 1952, to the late Albert and Charlene Brock. She departed this earthly life on March 12, 2020. Margo attended Akron Public Schools and later enjoyed travel and adventure immensity; she spent all of her free time with family and very close friends. Margo was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Charlene Brock; siblings, Tracey A. Brock, Winnifred A. Pearson, Mildred L. Dismuke, She leaves to mourn her passing, Bruce A. Herring (significant other); sister, Vikki (Michael) Thomas; aunts, Barbara Brock, Loretta Jordan, Norma Linda Martin; nieces, Jacci Brock (Lewis Short, Jr.), Stacey M. Brock, April J. Cameron, Wennifer (Matthew) Bailey, Christel Silas, Starrlynn Silas; nephew, Darian D. Lundy; great-nieces, Tegan M. Brock, Rosheda D. Walker Brock, Kennedii J. Brock; great-great-niece, Payton (Mata) Grant; great-great-nephew, Ajani (AJ) Akili, Jr.; special cousins, Peggy R. Claytor and Michelle (Sho) Ammons; along with a host of family and friends. Per Ms. Margo's request, there will be no funeral service and cremation has already taken place. The family will host a private memorial for Margo with her closest friends at a later date as we wish to adhere to the 'social distancing' that we are all being asked to follow at the present time. Condolences may be sent to 840 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron., OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -