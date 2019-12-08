Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
3725 Kent Rd.
Stow, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
3725 Kent Rd.
Stow, OH
View Map
Margret I. Cubbon


1932 - 2019
Margret I. Cubbon Obituary
Margret I. Cubbon passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. Margret was preceded in death by her parents, Guido and Ida Winkler; her husband, Arthur Cubbon; her sister, Ruth Streef; her son, Arthur Cubbon, Jr. and her daughter, Donna Keen. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Mary Ellen Cubbon; daughter-in-law, Leah Schafer; son-in-law, Arthur Keen; grandchildren: Arthur, Kathryn, Erin, Rachel, Robert, Matthew, Christopher, Tanya, Anastasia, Vera, Alyssa and Bethany and great-grandchildren: Jaden, Carter, Riley and Adeline. Margret was born on July 30, 1932 in Westchester, NY. She grew up in New Rochelle, NY graduating from the New Rochelle High School. Margret lived most of her life on Long Island, where she cherished her role as wife, mother and volunteer. Margret moved to Stow, Ohio in 2009. She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Margret dearly loved her family. She enjoyed games, puzzles and was a talented artist. Her family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Belden Village and Crossroads Hospice. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 3725 Kent Rd., Stow, 44224 on December 14 at 10:30 AM. Friends may call at the church, beginning at 10:00 AM. The Rev. John Corsi will preside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
