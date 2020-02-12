Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
(330) 468-1443
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
9451 Brandywine Road
Northfield, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Donley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite A. Donley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite A. Donley Obituary
) Marguerite "Marge" A. Donley (nee Karle) age 89, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 69 years to Richard Donley; mother of Kathleen (Vincent) May, Judith (Curt) Lewis, Ellen (Gary) Police; grandmother of Douglas Friess, Jennifer Friess (Joshua Robinson), Katherine (Nic) Long, Timothy (Marion) Friess, Jason (Joy DiFranco), Ashley (George) Sutton, Joshua Vale, and Melissa Vale; great-grandmother of Emmalyne, Charlotte and Amelia Long and Olivia Sutton. Special thanks to Eileen Everly for the wonderful care she provided. Calling hours 5-7 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 99 W. Aurora Rd., Northfield, OH. Funeral Mass, Friday, February 14, 2020 10 AM, St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 9451 Brandywine Road, Northfield, OH. ALL TO MEET AT CHURCH. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in her honor to the USO, 160 Clifton Avenue, Warren, OH, 44484-1820, or a . www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -