) Marguerite "Marge" A. Donley (nee Karle) age 89, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 69 years to Richard Donley; mother of Kathleen (Vincent) May, Judith (Curt) Lewis, Ellen (Gary) Police; grandmother of Douglas Friess, Jennifer Friess (Joshua Robinson), Katherine (Nic) Long, Timothy (Marion) Friess, Jason (Joy DiFranco), Ashley (George) Sutton, Joshua Vale, and Melissa Vale; great-grandmother of Emmalyne, Charlotte and Amelia Long and Olivia Sutton. Special thanks to Eileen Everly for the wonderful care she provided. Calling hours 5-7 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 99 W. Aurora Rd., Northfield, OH. Funeral Mass, Friday, February 14, 2020 10 AM, St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 9451 Brandywine Road, Northfield, OH. ALL TO MEET AT CHURCH. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in her honor to the USO, 160 Clifton Avenue, Warren, OH, 44484-1820, or a . www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020