Marguerite Davis Obituary
Marguerite

Davis

STOW -- Marguerite Davis, 84, died February 20, 2019. "Peggy", Wife, Mom, Grandma, and "G" Grandma. Born in Ford City, Pa., she was a resident of Stow since 1953 and had attended Christ Community Chapel in Hudson. Preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Davis and sisters, Marie Bowersox, Alverda Bittinger and Dora Scanlan, she is survived by her husband and sweetheart of 65 years, Clinton; daughter, Lisa Tinch; sons, Jerry (Debbie), Randy (Jeri) and Rick (Tiffany); grandchildren, Kelly (Bill), Dawn (Joe), Danae (Dave), Chris (Samantha), Brandon, LeAnne (Matt), Justin, Joshua, Jacob and Amberly and 12 great-grandchildren. A kind and selfless woman, Peggy never knew a stranger. Her grandkids would say she had the "best lap to sit on" and they always had a place around the table. She loved every color, as long as it was blue. Her family was her world and nothing would stand between her and them. She gave everything she had and then would give some more. She spent her days sitting at her "perch" at the kitchen table. From there she kept tabs on the neighborhood. She learned to text to stay in touch with her family, and she would let you know if she hadn't heard from you. To this woman, family was her world. To her family, this woman was everything. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., where service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. Interment, Crown Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 4687 Wyoga Lake Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
