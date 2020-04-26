|
|
Marguerite Green, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Brookdale Bath Senior Living Center. Born Gertrude Marguerite Hiller in Knoxville, TN on August 17, 1925. After the presumed death of her father in 1927 in Flomaton, AL. Marguerite and her mother, Nellie Hiller (nee Rapier) settled with family in rural Tellico Plains, TN and like thousands of others found their way North with family to Akron, Ohio for work in tire factories. The welcome and work their family found here instilled in her an enduring fondness for the city of Akron. Preceded by her father, Charles Hiller (1927); stepfather, Harry Brown (1967); mother, Nellie Brown (1984); former spouse, Howard Green (2006), and son-in-law, Ted Hamilton (2006). Marguerite is survived by her daughter, Karen Hamilton; son-in-law, Paul Bloom of Copley, OH; grandsons, Daniel Hamilton, daughter-in-law, Molly Hamilton; and great-grandsons, Hayden and Luke Hamilton of Westerville, OH and Ryan Hamilton, of Fort Myers, FL; and her son, Paul Green, daughter-in-law, Angela Ash Green of Spring Branch, TX; and granddaughter, Abigail Green of Washington DC. Marguerite was an early member of The Chapel on Brown and Vine in the late 1940's and continued a faithful member and supporter of The Chapel her entire life. Serving in numerous roles in Sunday school, the Choir and Adult Worship Groups. Marguerite's strong Christian faith was a hallmark of her life and this comforts us greatly even now in her passing. Marguerite's giving heart expressed itself as a volunteer aide at Akron City Hospital and a member of the Women's Auxiliary Board of Akron City Hospital for many years. She was an eager participant in that group's annual Rummage Sale. Marguerite worked in various office staff positions at Goodyear Tire, Firestone Research Center and the Office of Compliance, EOAA Human Resources department at Kent State University, her place of work at retirement in 1994. Our family wishes to thank and recognize the decade of comfort, support and senior care Marguerite received while living at Brookdale Montrose/Chambrel Senior Living Center and which was continued in the past year by Brookdale Bath Senior Living Center. And special gratitude and love for the wonderful people of Brookdale Hospice Care. Private graveside Interment took place at Greenlawn Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to: Community Baptist Church, 1695 Massillon Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312, or Haven of Rest Mission, 175 E Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020