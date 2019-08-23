Home

Services

Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Marguerite Joanne Goodney


1932 - 2019
Marguerite Joanne Goodney Obituary
Marguerite Joanne Goodney (Labate) Marguerite Joanne Goodney (Labate), 86, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. Born in Akron on October 17, 1932, to Americo and Filomena (Conti) Labate, and was the youngest of six children. She was a lifelong resident of North Hill and proud of her Italian heritage. She graduated from North High School and then worked for the M.G. O'Neil Company. She met her husband, Robert after he moved to Akron from Worcester, Mass. and they were married in 1955 for 48 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Goodney; her parents, Americo and Filomena Labate; brothers, Arthur, Hugo, Fred, and Robert; sister, Viola Labate. Marguerite or Mia as she was affectionately known, will be deeply missed by her daughter, Jeanmarie Hale of Cuyahoga Falls; son, Robert (Jana) Goodney of Columbia, Md.; grandchildren, Clifford and Jaclyn Hale, Gabriel, Dominic, and Olivia Goodney; sisters-in-law, Jean (Robert) Labate, Virginia (Mike) Quinn of Holden, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St. Akron with Father Joe Warner officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in The Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
