NORTON -- Marguerite (Maggie) "Aunt Button" (Labriola) Abbott, age 83, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Norton, Ohio.



Marguerite, daughter of the late Michael A. and Mary (Scalia) Labriola, was born on June 28, 1935, in Akron, Ohio.



Maggie taught in the Akron Public Schools and Chippewa Local Schools after graduating from Buchtel High School and The University of Akron. She remained an avid Griffin and Zips fan throughout her life.



After retiring from Hazel Harvey Elementary School, she worked in specialty retail sales. Next came antique shows and Depression Glass shows - her favorite activities.



She was a member and Past President of The Kiwanis Club of Norton, member of the Norton Historical Society, Western Reserve American Glass, China, and Pottery Club, and Akron Sail and Power Squadron, where she assisted in boating education classes. Maggie and John shared a passion for boating and were part-time residents of Catawba Island on Lake Erie for many years.



Maggie was preceded in death by her sister, Irene and brother-in-law, Dr. Philip Gilcrest, and brother, Joseph Labriola.



She is survived by beloved husband, John W., of 60 years; son, John Christopher (Kathleen) of Michigan; daughter, Cynthia Lynn (Roksana Korchynsky) of Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Alexandra H. Abbott of Florida and Maryn L. Mansfield (Marc) of Michigan; devoted sister, Patricia A. Camp of Ohio; many loving nieces and nephews and their spouses, extended family and many dear friends. Like her mother, Maggie lived a vibrant and full life. She will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts forever.



A celebration of Maggie's life will take place on Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Maggie's memory to the Norton Historical Society, 4060 Columbia Woods Drive, Norton, Ohio 44203 or to the ACCESS Women's Shelter, Inc. 230 West Market Street Akron, OH 44303. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary