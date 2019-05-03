Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Marguerite L. Abbott Obituary
Marguerite L. Abbott

NORTON -- Marguerite (Maggie) "Aunt Button" (Labriola) Abbott, age 83, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Norton, Ohio.

A celebration of

Maggie's life will take place on Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Maggie's memory to the Norton Historical Society 4060 Columbia Woods Drive Norton, Ohio 44203 or to the ACCESS Women's Shelter, Inc. 230 West Market Street Akron, OH 44303.

(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2019
