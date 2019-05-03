|
|
Marguerite L. Abbott
NORTON -- Marguerite (Maggie) "Aunt Button" (Labriola) Abbott, age 83, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Norton, Ohio.
A celebration of
Maggie's life will take place on Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Maggie's memory to the Norton Historical Society 4060 Columbia Woods Drive Norton, Ohio 44203 or to the ACCESS Women's Shelter, Inc. 230 West Market Street Akron, OH 44303.
(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2019