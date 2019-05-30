Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ravenna Assembly of God
6401 State Route 14
Ravenna, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ravenna Assembly of God
6401 State Route 14
Ravenna, OH
Marguerite Rattai Obituary
Marguerite

"Terri" Rattai

Together Again

Marguerite "Terri" Rattai 89 of Kent passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

She was born August 20, 1929 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Arnt T. and Helene (Simensen) Arnesen. Terri was a member of the Ravenna Assembly of God and had worked as a comptroller for Kent State University Payroll Department.

Survivors include her children: Carolyn Dromi and Gerald W. (Kathi) Rattai, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband,

Otto in September of 2018 and son-in-law,

David Dromi.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Ravenna Assembly of God, 6401 State Route 14 in Ravenna with Pastor Gary Beck officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park in Ravenna. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Ravenna Assembly of God. Condolences and memories of Terri may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019
