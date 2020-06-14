Maria Christine Ritchie left this earth at the age of 32 on June 7, 2020 in the early morning, just as the sun was beginning to rise. Maria was surrounded by her family, loved ones, and furry best friend, Stevie. She is survived by her parents, Nathan Ritchie and Laura DiNapoli Ritchie; sisters, Amanda and Anna; and loving boo, Rudy Salazar. Maria was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2018. Her diagnosis was severe from the beginning, but Maria's spirit, love for life, and contagious smile NEVER faltered. After graduating from Lake High School in 2006, Maria moved to Columbus, Ohio where Maria's ability to bring people together quickly became her greatest talent - not just finding birds of her similar feather, but also wrapping her arms around all of the folx dancing to their own drum. Maria moved to Portland in 2014. Her achieved goal in Portland was to graduate from the Art Institute with a Degree in Interior Design and a minor in Sustainability, of course. What Maria really accomplished while being in Portland, Oregon was so much more. She cultivated a life true to her heart. She brought together and built around her a group of friends whom without, Portland would merely be a nice location with a poor UV index. After a person's passing, so many of us are faced with the primordial question "which version of this person do we choose to paint in our memories?" In regard to Maria, there is no question for anyone. We will all only remember the very best of Maria, because that's all she has ever been. There will be a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26th at Queen of Heaven Parish, 1800 Steese Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Then the family will be hosting a private Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 27th with Dancing, Laughing and Food, all wearing our favorite and flashiest animal print attire. Memorial contributions in honor of Maria may be made to Providence Portland Medical Foundation at: https://providencefoundations.org/our-foundations/providence-portland-medical-foundation/ (Hopkins Lawver, Uniontown, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.