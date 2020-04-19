Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Maria Clark-Harris

Maria Clark-Harris Obituary
Maria Clark-Harris was born on August 3, 1965. She fought a long battle with cancer over the years. April 16, 2020 she was finally able to stop fighting. Maria went to Our Lady of The Elms which she absolutely loved! She also advanced her life at The University of Akron, studying business. Maria was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Blives Sullivan; uncles, James Graphenreed, Sr. and Will Graphenreed; and aunt Gertrude Hunt. She is survived by her parents, Blives and William Clark; children, Hadass (Monica) Kurowicki and Alexander P.D. Harris; brothers, William E. Clark lll and Martin X. Clark; 3 grandchildren, Jayden, Xander and Elizabeth whom she adored and spoiled; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A party celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
