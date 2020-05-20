Our dear mother Maria "Mary" Frasca, 93, passed away peacefully in her Indian Wells home surrounded by all her children and their spouses. She was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, on March 27, 1927, to immigrant Italian parents Fosco and Olga Petri. Her early years were molded by her parent's love of America and its opportunities, the Great Depression, and World War II in which her two brothers Aldo and Frank served. She graduated from North High School in 1945 where she made and kept many great friends, including classmates Madeline Bozzeli and Lucy Yacobucci whom she had known since first grade. After high school she worked at Ohio Bell as a switchboard operator until 1951, when she married her husband Tony of 36 years and started their family. Her husband was a large force in her life during their time together and until her death. Our Mom Mary loved the arts. As a teenager she was a "Teeny Bopper", and when she was a young woman she loved going to New York to hear the Jazz musicians of her day. Mary loved to read and had her special chair at the Stow Public Library, one of her favorite places. And she endeared herself to us and our city as an actress in Stow's little theater, The Stow Players, where she was reknowned for her classic portrayal of Opal, In "Everybody Loves Opal". One of the other highlights of her performing career was when she sang a set of standards at her son Dominic's New York City club in front of family and friends. As a parent she stayed busy being a room mother and emceeing fundraisers throughout the many years her children were in school. Her interest in politics took her to working at the polls for the Summit County Election Board. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, another focal point of the family's life. In 2005 she moved to California to be close to her children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony Frasca. She leaves her legacy to her children, Maria (Jim) Wahl of Indian Wells, Nick (Julie) Frasca of Palm Desert, Claudia (Giulio) DiNapoli of Rome, Italy, Monica (George) Simone of Las Vegas, Paula Frasca of Los Angeles, Dominic (Angie) Frasca of Los Angeles; grandchildrenTony (Diana) Frasca of Austin, Texas, Nikki (Matt) Waider of Santee, California; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Cohen, Miles, and Silas Waider, and her "adopted" son, Michael Bostaph, all of whom she loved dearly. The last four years of her life included her caregiver, Roger Wheatley, who made her life so comfortable. Mary will be interred next to her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palm Desert, California, or Holy Family Church, Stow, Ohio. Her family loved her and will miss everything about her.







