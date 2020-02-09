Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
1928 - 2020
Maria Klein Obituary
Maria Klein, 91, passed away February 3, 2020. Maria was born on August 11, 1928 in Ruma, Yugoslavia to the late Jakob and Juliana Dreer, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1956. She worked for Dr. and Mrs. Fred Somma for 40 years. Maria was a member of Holy Family Church in Stow and the German Family Society. She enjoyed cooking, baking, time with her family and social events at GFS. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Josef; her parents; her son-in-law, James Genshock; and her great- granddaughter, Ava Tucker; she is survived by her daughters, Hilda Klein and Edie Genshock; sons, Joseph Klein and Nik (Dione) Klein; grandchildren, Lauren (T.J.) Pope, Diana Genshock (fiance Ben Bradbury), Kate (Scott) Tucker, Kyle Klein, Mitchell Klein, Carolyn Klein, Ian Klein, Alexis Klein; and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Stow Glen for over 11 years of care given to Maria. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 3179 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224, followed by interment at Stow Cemetery. Visitation with the family at the church one hour prior to the service. Weep not for me though I have gone Into that gentle night. Grieve if you will, but not for long Upon my soul's sweet flight. I am at peace, my soul's at rest There is no need for tears For with your love I was so blessed For all those many years. There is no pain, I suffer not The fear is now all gone. Put now these things out of your thoughts In your memory I live on. Remember not my fight for breath Remember not the strife Please do not dwell upon my death But celebrate my life. .........By an Unknown Author Please visit Maria's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
