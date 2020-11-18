Maria Marzano Gasbarro, 101, passed away November 10, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. She was born in Castel di Sangro, Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy on October 29, 1919, into a large loving family of farmers and craftspeople. She survived the bombing and devastation of WWII that turned Castel di Sangro into rubble. After the war, the family with two small children migrated to Argentina, eventually to return to Italy, then to migrate to the United States, where they joined family and a community of friends in Akron, Ohio. She was a long-time member of St. Anthony's Church and the Abruzzese Club in North Hill in Akron. She was welcoming and inclusive of everyone. She carefully prepared the finest foods, which she shared with everyone, whether the destitute after the war in Italy, or in her home. In their elder years Mario and Maria moved to the Denver area to be closer to their children and grandchildren. For the last few years of her life, Maria lived in Juniper Village, a memory care facility, in Aurora, Colorado. There, despite the fact that she could no longer speak English, she was loved and cared for by the entire staff, for whom she was "Nonna". She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Mario Gasbarro, and all of her siblings. The family will miss her love, her joy, her smile, her adventurous spirit, her determination, her sense of humor, her empathy, her profound sense of injustice when she saw it. We will miss her encouraging us on all our endeavors, even if she didn't always understand them. We will miss her beauty. She is survived by her children John Gasbarro (Rita) and Anna Gasbarro Tasker (Mark) and their four grandchildren, Mario Gasbarro (Jenni), Maria Rosa Gasbarro (Paul Betty), David Gasbarro Tasker and Mara Gasbarro Tasker Steiner (Michael), and four great-grandchildren, Arlo Betty and Rosalia, Bruno and Etta Gasbarro, and many loving friends and extended family. Services were held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Denver on November 16, 2020. She will be interred at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula, Ohio, alongside her husband Mario. Due to the pandemic, there will be no services in the Akron area. Donations may be made in her honor to any charity that benefits children.