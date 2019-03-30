Maria Ricci



Maria Ricci Di Ciocco, 82, affectionately called "Ninnella" by her younger sisters was born in Youngstown, Ohio on Feb. 7, 1937 passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. The daughter of Giuseppe and Beata (Di Giacomo) Ricci, she lived in Castiglione Di Carovilli until the age of 20. The town people distinguished her among all the others named Maria as "Maria dell'America". She returned to the U.S., and in Akron's North Hill in 1957; worked at Laconi's restaurant for 38 years, her customers and coworkers became her friends and affectionately called her "Pizza Mary".



Preceded in death by her parents; nephew, John Raymond; aunts, uncles, and cousins she is survived by her daughter, Vana Vaccaro (John Schulz); sisters and brothers-in-law, Teodora and Bill Raymond, Assunta and James Huelsman; also nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.



In past years Maria volunteered at the Carovillese Club's spaghetti dinners. She enjoyed cooking, baking, listening to Italian music, and visiting with friends and relatives. She was a member of Blessed Trinity parish. Maria was a kind and gentle, woman, hard working, and devoted to her family, friends and neighbors. She will be missed.



The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at AG/CC, and the staff at Rockynol Rehab, for their excellent care and comfort during her weeks of illness.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Trinity Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St. Akron.