Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Maria's life story with friends and family

Share Maria's life story with friends and family







) Saavedra Maria Silvia (Perez) Saavedra, 75, of Copley, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 12, 1945, in Buenos Aires, Argentina She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Carlos A. Saavedra; her loving children: Pablo J. Saavedra of Nashville, Tenn. (Suzanne), Marcela B. Saavedra of Copley, Ohio, Patrick M. Saavedra of Bristol, Tenn. (Jennifer), and Maria G. Seaver of Austin, Texas (Jeffrey); and six loving grandchildren. With Carlos and her children, she moved to the U.S. in the early 1970s and resided in the Cleveland-Akron, Ohio area. She was a dear wife and life partner to Carlos, an exemplary mother to her children, and a selfless, cheerful, and compassionate person to her extended family and friends. Family meant everything to her. We celebrate her life in our hearts as we mourn her passing. We ask her family and friends to do likewise until we are able to join together to celebrate her life in a Memorial Service at a later date, which we will announce on https://everloved.com/life-of/maria-saavedra/ . Please visit her memorial website and register your email so that we may share further details. We thank you for your prayers. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Maria Silvia's name to the Medical Mission to Honduras. Donations can be made payable to Holy Family Church (put "Honduras Medical Mission" on the memo line) and mailed to Holy Family Church, Attn: Honduras Medical Mission, 3450 Sycamore Dr., Stow, OH 44224. Or do an unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store