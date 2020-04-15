|
|
Mariah Holiday also known as Marie Thorpe, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1919 in Eufaula, Alabama to E. Holiday and Mariah Richardson. Mariah was a member of Greater Bethel Baptist Church in Akron. She was preceded in death by her father, E. Holiday and mother, Mariah Richardson; sons, James Harris and Darnell "Doc" Harris; sister, Alberta Harris; brother, Elijah Holiday; and aunts Erin Hursch and Lottie Pearl Brown. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, sons, Shonterry Holiday, James Wagner, Paul Hargrove and Monte Harris; daughter, Letisha Harris; special cousin, Jackqueline Harmon; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12 Noon where family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until time of service. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 395 Bettie Street, Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020