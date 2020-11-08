Marian Dolores Moore, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Nov. 1, at the Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina, Ohio. She was born in Akron on March 3, 1923, to Clarence Erwin and Constance (Rogers) Eberly. Marian grew up in Akron and met her future husband, Owen Russell Moore, at South High School. They eloped to W. Virginia in 1942, when she was 18. As Russell was in the Army Air Corps during WWII, Marian's first child, Robert, was born at Wright Patterson AFB Hospital in 1945. At war's end, the young family moved in with Marian's parents in Akron. William was born in 1947 and Jeffrey in 1956. In 1951, Marian began work as Executive Secretary to the president of a major supplier to the tire and rubber industry, a position she enjoyed for over 15 years. Marian, Russell and sons moved to Manchester, Ohio in 1958, as did Marian's brother Kenneth's family and Marian's parents, all in new houses. The extended family was always close knit and remained so through all succeeding marriages and generations of children. In their golden years, Marian and Russell moved to a condominium in Akron; then, in 2013, they joined the Western Reserve Masonic Community. Marian was a long-term member of Grace UCC; in later years, she attended Bath Church. She often attended Masonic events with Russell, who was a member of the Scottish Rite for over 60 years; they also enjoyed square dancing. However, Marian's primary purpose and joy in life were her family. Annual reunions, both Eberly and Moore, were high points for her, and she delighted in each new addition to her ever-expanding family. She was an excellent seamstress, knitter and crocheter, but her forte and number one priority were always being there for family members. Marian was a beloved and trusted confidante to many and will always hold a special place in the hearts of all who sought her wisdom, her empathy, and her love. Marian was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Russell, after 74 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Marty) Moore of Maine, William (Elizabeth) of Kentucky, and Jeffrey (Chris) of Akron; along with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be scheduled for the Spring of 2021 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com