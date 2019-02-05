|
|
Marian E. Eisenman
Marian E. Eisenman, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away January 31, 2019, after a brief illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 6th at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where friends may call 10-11am.
Interment at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Eugene Church or Summa at Home, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019