Marian J. Holibaugh (Huth)



Marian J. (Huth) Holibaugh, 98, of Alliance, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, April 25 at her Alliance home. Born July 26, 1920 in Ellet, Ohio to Henry and Lauretta (Keller) Huth, she was a 1938 graduate of Ellet High School and lived in Alliance all of her married life.



A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marian was deeply immersed in her faith and family. She was Godmother to 17 nieces and nephews, a responsibility she took seriously.



As a professional photographer she owned and operated Marian's Portrait Studio, as well as co-owning two Alliance restaurants with her husband, Chicken Manor and Alpine Chalet. She will be remembered for her artistic flair, her vivacious personality and her fun-loving sense of humor.



Survivors include son, Dan Holibaugh (fiance Susan Moore) of Alliance; grandchildren, Mike and Dan Waltz, Jim, David, Joe and Tim Holibaugh; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Taylor, Jordan, Lauren, Dominick, Roman, Matthew, Cory, Jessica, Ryan, Austin and Jarrett Holibaugh; two sisters, Barbara Hill of Scottsdale, AZ and Elizabeth Rodenbaugh of Alliance; a brother, Dick Huth of Medina and many nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death was husband, William E. Holibaugh, whom she married January 31, 1942 and who died March 6, 1993; daughter, Therese Waltz; son, William Holibaugh; parents, Henry and Lauretta Huth; sisters, Pauline Yingling, Rita Vuillemin; brothers, Gilbert, Eugene "David McLean", Ted, Al, Hank and Dan Huth.



Family will receive friends Tuesday, April 30 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 1 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Matthew J. Mankowski, as celebrant. Burial will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Northfield.



Memorial contributions are suggested to children's charity, Henry and Lauretta Huth Foundation, 1245 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Hemlock Building Suite 8, Copley, OH 44321. You may view Marian's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com.



The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice caregivers Jessica, Amanda, Krissy, Beth, Lori and Ellen, and the Eucharistic ministers of St. Joseph's, as well as Guardian Angel Connie. Arrangements by Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019