Marian J. Paparone, age 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020, with her children at her side. Marian was born in Akron, Ohio, and graduated from Garfield High School and the former Hammel Actual Business College in Akron. Following graduation, she worked at the DeWitt-Jenkins Agency, and years later, she resumed office work part-time at the JCPenney store in Lakemore. Marian's primary vocation was as a homemaker. She enjoyed baking, home decorating, Sunday dinners with family, and the hunt for a good bargain on her frequent shopping expeditions. In 63 years shared with her late husband, Joseph, she especially enjoyed dancing and festivities of the Italian-American community. Her participation in the Italian community extended to service on various committees and as secretary of Akron Lodge #685 Order Sons of Italy of America. Marian was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and previously taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) classes to elementary school children. In addition to husband Joe, she was preceded in death by her parents, Antonino "Tony" and Geneva (nee Lipari) Fortuna. She is survived by daughter, Diane Evans; son, Joseph A. Paparone; grandchildren, Lia (Caleb) Jones and Elana Evans, and Nicholas and Alexander Paparone; great granddaughter, Elle Marie Jones, and many cousins and dear friends. The family extends special thanks to Dr. Regina Dorman for her compassionate care and to the nursing staff of Western Reserve Hospice. A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron 44312, The visitation hour will begin at 10 a.m. and the Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Akron Lodge 685, Order Sons of Italy, Scholarship Fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020