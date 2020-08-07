1/2
Marian Lou (Thompson) Tunnell
1929 - 2020
Marian Lou Tunnell (nee Thompson) Marian Tunnell, 90, died peacefully in her sleep in Copley on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Concordia at Sumner. The Akron native was born on October 13, 1929 and graduated from West High School and subsequently the University of Akron. She taught elementary school at Bath Elementary. She was President of the Summit County Medical Society Alliance, President of the Bath Women's Club, and an active fundraiser and volunteer for Mobile Wheels for many years. She enjoyed tennis and gardening and is remembered for her kindness and philanthropy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Anna Thompson; husband, LeRoy Tunnell; brother-in-law, William Ammerman; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Charles) Parker. She is survived by her sister, Joan Ammerman; nephews, David (Susan) Ammerman, John (Karen) Ammerman, William (Christina) Ammerman, and Stephen (Diane) Parker; niece, Elizabeth Parker; great nieces and nephews, Emily, Rachel, Lauren, Holly, Tyler, Erica, Katharine, Cole, Natalie, Cole, Cory, and Chase; and great-great nephews and nieces, Noah, Brooks, Emma, Liliana, Jacques, Bailey, and Brooklyn. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Rose Hill Burial Park with Dr. Jill H. Small officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Akron Garden Club - English Garden Fund at Stan Hywet, P.O. Box 13343, Fairlawn, Ohio 44334. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
