|
|
Marian Lydia Evkovich, of Akron, died Saturday, Oct. 26 2019. She was 78. Born April 23, 1941 and raised by immigrant parents, she lived a life rich in Serbian culture and heritage. Surrounded by loving relatives Including Grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, she learned by example a very strong work ethic. The application of which resulted in a long and respected career as teacher. Marian never had children of her own, however she spoke of the attachment she felt to her many students. An avid reader herself, she had passion for helping children improve their reading. And she was very effective in her chosen field. Although she did formally retire, she never stopped teaching. Though limited by post polio complications, she made time to direct neighbors (through written letters) to lessons that had become most important to her; Bible lessons. Marian was preceded in death by grandparents, Natalia and Joseph Pavlov; father, Mike Evkovich; mother, Silvia Czora; and stepfather, Zacherie Czora; uncle, Civa James Pavlov Sr. of Akron; aunts, Louise Pavlov, Angeline Black, Helen Laletin; cousins, Natalie Smith, James Pavlov Jr., John Pavlov, Joeseph Pavlov; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends look forward to seeing Marian again. John 5:28,29 To more fully appreciate Marian's view of life and even death, please visit. JW.org or any Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019