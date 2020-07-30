1/
Marian Ruth Stobaugh
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Ruth Stobaugh, 92, passed away on July 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Merle V. Hershey and Lulu Steiner. She was born in Orrville, Ohio on November 17, 1927. Marian had been a resident of Highland County for five years, formerly living in Manchester, Ohio and was a member of the Tanglewood Community Church. She enjoyed playing golf, reading, bible study and singing in the choir. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles; children, Margaret (Paul) Higgins of OH; Mary E. Coates of OR; David (Linda) Lowther of FL; Richard (Claudia) Stobaugh of OH; Amy (Greg) Rine of OH; Jo Mastin of IL; Darlene (Roger) Shaffer of OH; siblings, Bob (Jess) Hershey of OH; Edward (Jeanie) Hershey of OH; Carol (Arthur) Hamburger of CA. Surviving are also 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lou Kieffer; granddaughter Elizabeth Rine. Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory
July 29, 2020
Grandma was such a great blessing to our family. She will be so greatly missed.
Jamie Galiardi
Family
July 29, 2020
I did not know Marian that long, but once I met her, we were instant friends. I would go with Peggy to visit them in FL and immediately felt welcome, I even started calling her mom. She was a vibrant woman - didn't sit for very long. I will miss our visits "mom", but know that you are in good hands. Rest in Peace
Mary McGee
Friend
July 29, 2020
We loved Marian. We were neighbors for many years and loved watching Marian and Charlie play cards at 6 am on their deck, Listening to them laugh and enjoy life. Marian was very active and was always working in her yard, planting flowers and making it all beautiful, just like her. I will miss her. She was a bright spot in my life.
Tina LaFevre
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved