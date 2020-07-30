Marian Ruth Stobaugh, 92, passed away on July 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Merle V. Hershey and Lulu Steiner. She was born in Orrville, Ohio on November 17, 1927. Marian had been a resident of Highland County for five years, formerly living in Manchester, Ohio and was a member of the Tanglewood Community Church. She enjoyed playing golf, reading, bible study and singing in the choir. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles; children, Margaret (Paul) Higgins of OH; Mary E. Coates of OR; David (Linda) Lowther of FL; Richard (Claudia) Stobaugh of OH; Amy (Greg) Rine of OH; Jo Mastin of IL; Darlene (Roger) Shaffer of OH; siblings, Bob (Jess) Hershey of OH; Edward (Jeanie) Hershey of OH; Carol (Arthur) Hamburger of CA. Surviving are also 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lou Kieffer; granddaughter Elizabeth Rine. Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com