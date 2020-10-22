1/1
Marian Smith
1921 - 2020
) Marian Gladman Smith (Mary), 99, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at Bath Manor Nursing Center. Mary was the eighth of twelve children born to the late Rev. John H. Sr., and Gertrude (Bland) Gladman. She was the second child to be born in Akron, Ohio on October 12, 1921, after the family moved from Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from South High School in 1940. She worked at B. F. Goodrich during World War II; at Federman's as a seamstress; and retired from Spartan's Department Store. She was also a member of the Soiree's Social Club. As a youth, Marian accepted the Lord as her savior at Morningstar Baptist Church, where her father was head pastor. Later, she became a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Mary was witty, generous, compassionate, and had a great sense of humor. She left an indelible impression on all who met her. She was a marvelous homemaker and exceptional cook and seamstress. She and her devoted husband provided loving end-of-life care for her sister, Felmar Burke (aka Thelma). She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. John H. Sr., and Gertrude Gladman; loving husband of 66 years, Clark Willie (C.W.) Smith; brothers, John H Gladman, Jr., Marcellus Gladman, Nathaniel Gladman, Rev. Charles Robert Gladman and Herman Gladman; sisters, Margaret Harris, Ruby Davis, Bertha Averiett, Felmar Burke and Beatrice Miller. She is survived by sister, Doris Moore; daughters, Cheryl Marian (Felix) Curtis, and devoted caretakers, Deborah Anne (Raymond) Grimes; grandchildren, Bomani (Karla) Curtis, Tamu Curtis, Brittany (Peter) Zaehringer, and Dana (Erik) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Jesse Escobar, Jacob Curtis, Kingston Roberts, Tamia Curtis and Sarai Roberts; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Copley Place, Arbors, Bath Manor and Summa Hospice for the exceptional care they provided during her final years. Guests may pay their respects at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, where a calling hour will be observed at social distances. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private funeral service immediately following the calling hour. Pastor Lorenzo Glenn will officiate and the interment will occur at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 902 Packard Drive, Akron, Ohio, 44320. Please see the website for live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
