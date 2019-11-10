|
Marianne Evanicki was born on January 3, 1943 and entered eternal life on November 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, escaping the ravaging effects of dementia. She was the only child of Nick and Helen Evanicki. Marianne attended Saint John's Catholic elementary school in Akron through the 8th grade, then went on to Saint Mary's Catholic high school in Akron graduating in 1960. After graduation Marianne began her first and only employment at General Tire and Rubber Company working in the accounts receivable department. She retired in 1992, completing 30 years of service. She was a member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church for her entire life. Marianne had a tremendous love and respect for her "Uncle Bobby" (Father John Bobyock). She was always kind and generous to her cousins and their families. She loved her church and was a regular helper at the pyrohy project each month. Her family as well as her church family will miss her greatly. Marianne was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Nick (1995) and Helen (1969); aunts and uncles: Theresa, Evelyn, Father John, Mary, Stephen, Sam, Catherine, Mary, Emil, and Michael; and cousins Dan, Gloria, Ted and Rosalia. Marianne is survived by cousins, Fred, William and Lorraine, as well as second cousins and their families. She also leaves behind special friends from Hudson Grande, Millie, Barb, Carol, and Marge. The family is deeply grateful for the many angels of the Hudson Grande Memory Care Unit. In particular, her nurse Mandy, and Harbor Light Hospice for the kindness, compassion, love and dignity given to Marianne throughout her struggles with dementia. Family will receive friends from 6-8PM TOMORROW, Monday November 11th at Kucko-Anthony Kertesz Funeral Home at 1990 S Main Street in Akron, where a Parastas will be held at 6PM. Funeral services will begin 9:30 AM Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1866 Brown Street in Akron, Fr. Vsevolod Shevchuk officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Harbor Light Hospice 207 Portage Trail Extension West Suite 100 Cuyahoga Falls, Oh 44223.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019