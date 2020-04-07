|
|
Marianne Georgeoff went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2020, and with her husband, Thomas R. Georgeoff, and her parents, Anthony C. Ruby and Mary T. Ruby, all of whom preceded her in death.
Marianne was born December 2, 1932 in Akron, OH, and lived her life there then in Stow and Cuyahoga Falls.
Marianne graduated from East High School with a perfect attendance record. Her first employment was with Radio Station WHKK in downtown Akron. Subsequently, she was employed by The General Tire & Rubber Company in the Sales Operations Department. She later met and married her future husband, Thomas, and they married September 10, 1955. They had three children, before her husband's untimely death in 1976. They had attended Holy Family Church in Stow, and Marianne being of great faith continued to raise her children in the faith after her husband's death, and undertook a career as Office Manager, and Medical Secretary to a staff physician at the then St. Thomas Hospital Medical Center.
During her tenure there, Marianne was nominated for Secretary of the Year, and was listed in the "Who's Who of Women in The Akron Area" during Women's History Week.
Marianne had great love for all those in her life, and had a wealth of life-long friends, She belonged to the "Circle of Caring Women" at Holy Family Church, and gave much time and support to numerous activities there for many years. Since 1993 was was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Cuyahoga Falls.
Marianne belonged to a number of organizations, and served in various capacities for Wyoga Lake Women's Club, was Cookie Chairman for the Girl Scouts, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, The Generettes (retirement group from General Tire), Stow Sunshiners. Hampton/Falls AARP #5038, The Marauders (World War II pilot's group), LeRadici (Italian Community of Akron group), Akron East High Reunion group, First-Saturday Womens' group, Special Wives group, was a representative for the , the National Right-To-Life campaigns, and since 2008 was a Mona Vie representative. She was a past member of Silver Lake AARP #3515, the Coventry AARP #3820 and the Chapel Hill Walkers' Club.
Marianne was a devoted mother, and was always there for her family, and the family business DMT Motors, Inc. in Peninsula, OH.
Marianne is survived by her children: daughter, Cheryl M. Blaser of Cuyahoga Falls; sons, David T. Georgeoff of Cuyahoga Falls, and Thomas R. Georgeoff of Akron. Also her siblings, special sister, Irene Memmer (Richard) of Akron, sister, Joanne (Paige) Krahenbuhl (Albert) of Canton, and a brother, James A. Ruby of Cuyahoga Falls; several nieces, one nephew, numerous beloved cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7th at Oakwood Cemetery, 2420 Oakwood Dr., Cuyahoga Falls.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, staff and others at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center for the kind and gentle help they gave to our mother, and to us. (Ciriello & Carr FALLS Chapel, 330-928-7116)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2020