Marianne Moreland, 85, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jane (Boyd) Moreland; siblings, John Moreland II, Latrelle Moreland and Patricia (Jack) Jackson. She is survived by nephew, John Moreland III; niece, Debbie (Mark) Miller, and extended family members. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Mulberry Gardens, 395 S. Main St., Munroe Falls, OH 44262. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com
.